Die kanadische/amerikanisch gemischte Metal Band Blessed by a Broken Heart hat nun auf Facebook den Ausstieg von Frontman und Sänger Tony Gambino bekannt gegeben. Der Platz von Tony als Vocalist wird nun vom Gitarrist Sam Ryder eingenommen, der mit seinem britischen akzent in der Stimme die Band mehr nach 80’er Metal klingen lässt. Wir wünschen den jungs von Blessed by a Broken Heart nun auch mit Sam Ryder am Mikrofon viel Erfolg und freuen uns schon auf das Kommende Album. Als kleinen Vorgeschmack hat die Band auf Youtube schon einen Song mit Sam’s stimme online Gestellt. Das Offizielle Statement so wie der Link zu dem Youtube Video gibt es nach dem Break.



Tony Gambino zu seinem ausstieg bei BBABH:

„This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. But I recently decided to leave the touring life so I can stay home with my family. With that said, I have some exciting news – I’m super stoked to announce that Sam Ryder is going to be stepping in as lead vocalist, and I couldn’t be more honored to have anyone else take my spot. Sam is a world class musician and vocalist and I have nothing but confidence in him.“